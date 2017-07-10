× Flint voters to consider whether to update city’s charter

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Flint voters will decide whether to update the city’s 43-year-old charter with changes including stronger ethics standards and a requirement to create of a water bill assistance plan.

Voters on Aug. 8 will cast ballots on the proposed charter , which was drafted over the last two years by the City of Flint Charter Review Commission.

The Flint Journal reports it aims to boost transparency by improving notice of public meetings to residents, creating a water and sewer bill payment assistance plan and preventing Flint from using water and sewer funds for other matters.

It was drafted amid the city’s crisis with lead-tainted water. Water and sewer bills have been an issue amid the crisis.

An ombudsman would enforce ethics requirements, investigate complaints and conduct performance audits on city officials.