Man convicted of 2004 Kalamazoo murder publishes book

Posted 3:46 PM, July 10, 2017

COLDWATER, Mich. – A man spending the rest of his life in a Michigan prison has had a book published that is getting good reviews.

Curtis Dawkins, 49, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for a murder in Kalamazoo on October 31, 2004.  He shot and killed Thomas Bowman, 48, and then held police at bay in a standoff for several hours.

Dawkins has written a book of short stories that is being published by Simon & Schuster.  The Graybar Hotel is a hardcover, 226-page book that also has audio and ebook editions.

The New York Times and The Chicago Tribune have both reviewed the book and given favorable reviews.

