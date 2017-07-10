Man convicted of 2004 Kalamazoo murder publishes book

COLDWATER, Mich. – A man spending the rest of his life in a Michigan prison has had a book published that is getting good reviews.

Curtis Dawkins, 49, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for a murder in Kalamazoo on October 31, 2004. He shot and killed Thomas Bowman, 48, and then held police at bay in a standoff for several hours.

Dawkins has written a book of short stories that is being published by Simon & Schuster. The Graybar Hotel is a hardcover, 226-page book that also has audio and ebook editions.

The New York Times and The Chicago Tribune have both reviewed the book and given favorable reviews.