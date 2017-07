× Man injured in Montcalm Co. motorcycle crash

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Trufant man suffered serious injuries after a crash on his motorcycle Monday morning.

Montcalm County deputies say that Joseph Petersen, 24, was driving his motorcycle west on Wise Road when he crashed into the back of a vehicle turning left onto Youngman Road. Petersen was taken to Spectrum Health with serious injuries.

The drivers of the vehicle were not injured seriously.