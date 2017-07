GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty to second degree murder on the day his trial was about to begin.

Jokari Lowery entered the plea Monday, along with a guilty plea for felony firearm. He will be sentenced on August 17 and faces life in prison.

Lowery was arrested in February on charges stemming from a shooting at a party on 28th Street in October.  Eight people were injured and one person, Juwan Boykin, 21, was killed in the shooting at the vacant Clearance Outlet store.