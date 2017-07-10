Muskegon auto shop closed by Secretary of State

LANSING, Mich. – An auto body shop in Muskegon has been ordered to close because it doesn’t have proper registration.

G&M Auto at 1272 Getty Street was ordered to close by Secretary of State Ruth Johnson Monday. She alleges that G&M Auto continues to do auto body repair work even after the shop’s registration with the state expired, and even continued to do repair work after two follow-up inspections.

Consumers who have a complaint against G & M Auto are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services Automotive Complaint Line at 517-335-1410. Under Michigan law, a customer is entitled to recover any amount paid to an unregistered facility for the repair of a motor vehicle belonging to that customer.

State law provides that any person who knowingly provides automotive repair services without a registration or certificate is guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail or a fine of up to $1,000, or both.