× Police investigate reported sexual assault of a teen in Albion

ALBION, Mich. — A 17-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted behind a former school in the early hours of Monday morning.

It happened around around 1:20 a.m. behind the former Dairymple School in the 600 block of Dairymple Street in Albion.

According to the Albion Department of Public Safety Facebook Page, no arrests were made

The suspect was described as a black male with a gray hooded sweatshirt. No other details were provided. If you have any information, call police at 517-629-7824 or Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.