Wyoming’s James Carmody named Michigan’s Police Chief of the Year

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Public Safety Director James E. Carmody was recognized as Michigan’s Police Chief of the Year.

Carmody, who has more than four decades of law enforcement experience, received the MACP Presidential Citation award at the organization’s annual conference in late June, according to a statement from the City of Wyoming.

“As a City, we are deeply honored to have Chief Carmody recognized by his peers as the top police chief in Michigan,” said Wyoming City Manager Curtis Holt. “He exemplifies professionalism and has a deep commitment to law enforcement, to his officers and staff, and to all the residents of the City of Wyoming.”

Carmody began his career as a police officer in Port Huron in 1975. He joined the Wyoming department in 2006, after retiring from the force in Port Huron as deputy chief.

Gov. Rick Snyder appointed him to serve on the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission back in April of this year.

“I can’t think of a greater honor than to be recognized by my peers,” Carmody said. “It has, and will continue to be, a team effort as we work collectively to advance our communities and work to provide the best public safety services.”

James Carmody completed his bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University and received his master’s from University of Michigan. The city said he is also a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy.