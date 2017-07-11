Couple charged with murder of 4-year-old girl

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A mother and her fiance were charged Tuesday afternoon after her daughter died in their home.

Kelly Ballinger and Matthew Longenecker were charged with murder and child abuse in the death of the four-year-old girl. Ballinger was the girl’s mother.

Police were called to the home on Mt. Olivet on Sunday morning at 5:00 a.m. on reports of a girl not breathing. Police tried reviving the girl with CPR, but were not successful.

Police say that the girl’s body was bruised from prior mistreatment and that the girl had been restrained at night over the past couple of weeks. The restraints included wrapping the girl in blankets and then duct taping her numerous times.