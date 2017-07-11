Morning Buzz: Dress like a cow and get free Chick-fil-a on Cow Appreciation Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Get lunch for free at Chick-Fil-A today, all you have to do is dress like a cow.

For Cow Appreciation Day, Chick-Fil-A is giving a free entree to anyone dressed up in some kind of cow attire.

This deal will last until 7 p.m. There are locations in Wyoming and Grand Rapids.

2. The city bus is going paperless starting in the fall.

People who use the Rapid bus systems will now have a new way to pay their fare: a smartphone app and e-fare card.

first, they'll be introduced through a pilot program, before officially rolling out net year.

People can pull up tickets on their phone, or load money onto the e-fare card.

The rapid says both new features should make boarding a whole lot quicker. Right now they're looking for volunteers to test the new systems.

3. The official ground breaking for Craig's Cruisers new expansion is set for next Tuesday.

They're planning to add an indoor roller coaster, trampoline park, and multi-level laser tag course to their Wyoming location.

The new attractions are part of a $2.4 million expansion project that will add 36 thousand feet to their facility.

The new attractions are set to open in February.

4. Actor Bill Murray will be opening a second "Caddyshack" themed restaurant near Chicago.

The restaurant will be open at the Crowne Plaza at O'Hare Airport in Rosemont.

The golf themed menu will feature crispy potato golf balls, a double bogey cheeseburger, and 'Caddyshakes.'

The restaurant's motto is "eat, drink, and be Murray." Murray starred in the 1980 film, which was written by his brother Brian Doyle-Murray.

5. It's 7/11 Day, which means the convenience retailer is giving away their signature Slurpee for free from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Participating U.S. stores estimate that they will give away 9 million small Slurpees, including their new flavor of Cotton Candy.

There are also new chrome dome cups and lids that are reflective, and they're only available today.

There are only two locations in West Michigan: Mount Olivet Road in Kalamazoo, and Homestead Drive in Zeeland.