× Several rounds of severe weather possible Wednesday

West Michigan – A slow moving cold front will bring the chance of several rounds of severe weather Wednesday.

The Storm Predication Center has all of West Michigan in a Marginal Risk of severe weather tonight. The most likely threat would be strong winds.

Our Future Track model shows showers and thunderstorms moving in late tonight along a warm front. The most likely time would be after 3 AM. The thunderstorms will slowly diminish by noon on Wednesday.

We may get a break early Wednesday afternoon. As low pressure approaches by the evening, another round of severe weather is possible for West Michigan lasting into early Thursday. Strong winds, large hail and perhaps a tornado are possible with this second area of storms.

The Storm Predication Center has placed all of West Michigan in a Slight Risk of severe weather for Wednesday and Wednesday.