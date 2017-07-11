Sports doctor pleads guilty in child porn case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A former doctor accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and girls during his long career treating college and Olympic gymnasts has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Dr. Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to three charges during a hearing Tuesday in federal court in western Michigan. Two of the charges carry maximum penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

In his plea deal, Nassar admitted that he tried to get rid of hard drives with thousands of images last fall. Investigators found them in his trash can.

Nassar is awaiting trial on charges of molesting nine girls, all but one of whom were gymnasts seeking treatment for injuries.

Separately, Nassar is being sued by more than 100 women or girls with similar allegations.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.