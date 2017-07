× Suspect arrested, two hurt after short chase in Berrien Co.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were hurt after a crash in Berrien County on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police tell FOX 17, the suspect was arrested after he tried running off.

Police say the chase lasted for about 5 minutes before crashing on 70th Street near 48th.

Both people suffered minor injuries.

MSP says suspect was arrested after he tried running from car in Berrien Co. The weighmaster & suspect both hurt w minor injuries @FOX17 — Dana Chicklas (@DanaChicklas) July 11, 2017