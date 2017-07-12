Brothers ban together, save toddler from drowning

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — A 12-year-old was walking by the pool area at the Days Inn Hotel at 5770 E Pickard Road in Mount Pleasant when he noticed that a 3-year-old was at the bottom of the pool.

According to police, Brayden Armstrong from the Muskegon area jumped into action to save the child who had slipped on the steps and fallen in the pool.

After removing the toddler from the water, Armstrong’s brother, 17-year-old Blake Armstrong, assisted in finding help for the unresponsive toddler.

The brothers were able to find the child’s mother, who performed CPR. The 3-year-old regained consciousness.

What led up to this incident is unknown, however, police reported that the toddler was familiar with the hotel and pool area.