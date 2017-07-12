Come to the Whitecaps game July 14 to raise money for Great Start Parent Coalition Kent County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One in four babies in Kent County is born into poverty. While there is government assistance to help with food, it doesn't over the cost of diapers.

The whole community can help raise money to buy diapers for local families in need and have a good time by attending the Whitecaps game at Fifth Third Ballpark on Friday, July 14.

Great Start Parent Coalition Kent County will be at the game sharing information about their mission to provide diapers to families in need.

Also when game-goers purchase tickets at the 50/50 raffle, half of the winnings will be donated to Great Start Parent Coalition. Tickets for 50/50 will be sold as soon as the gates open at 5:30 p.m., all the way through the 7th inning.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

For more information, go to diaperdrivekent.org.