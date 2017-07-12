× Missing boater found dead in Marshall river

MARSHALL, Mich. — A missing boater was found dead in a waterway nearly three hours after disappearing Wednesday evening.

At 6:03 p.m. Wednesday, the Marshall Police Department was dispatched to the 700 block of River Street regarding a missing person last seen fishing from a boat on the Kalamazoo River near that address. The boat was then observed rotating in a circle with an active electric trolling motor with no occupant.

The average depth of water in this area is 4 feet.

The boat in question was a small 12-foot aluminum type of vessel. A family dog was still in the boat.

Marshall police, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police responded to the scene and began coordinating search efforts. The local dam was temporarily shut down during the search.

The base of operations was conducted at Stuarts Landing in Marshall.

The Sheriff’s Department Marine Unit, ALURT-Dive Team and MSP Aviation helicopter began searching the area. Also on scene were the Marshall Fire Department and Marshall Area Fire Fighters Ambulance Authority.

The missing person was identified as a 30-year-old Marshall resident who had known medical issues. This person was located in the water deceased at 8:45 p.m.

The dog was unharmed and was returned to relatives.

The victim’s body will undergo an autopsy to determine the specific cause of death and any other mitigating factors.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.