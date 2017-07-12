Morning Buzz: Design a jersey for the K-Wings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Want to have your art displayed on the torsos of hockey players? The Kalamazoo K-Wings are looking to their fans to help them design a new jersey.

Here are the rules: current or past team logos can't be used, and the jersey color has to be dark.

Once they narrow it down to the Top 10, fans will vote for their favorites on the K-Wings Facebook page. The players will then wear the winning jersey on December 16 during their game against the Brampton Beast.

They'll be accepting jersey and sock designs until July 31.

2. Degage Ministries is celebrating their 50th anniversary.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit hosted a special picnic in downtown Grand Rapids.

The shelter opened back in 1967 as a coffee house for college students. Now they're a community center and kitchen for homeless people in the Heart Side Community.

They serve more than 400 people each day.

3. The Michigan State Police are celebrating 100 years of service with an open house!

It's at the Rockford Post on Northland Drive from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Troopers will have patrol cars and other equipment out for people to see. They will also have demonstrations from K9 teams and drone operators.

There will be food, treats, and face painting for the kids.

4. The Macatawa Water Festival is being held on Holland's Windmill Island on Saturday.

The festival is designed to help kids, of all ages, learn about natural resources like Lake Macatawa and the Macatawa watershed.

There will be plenty of activities like kayaking, canoeing and biking.

Families can also sign up to build their own rain barrel or wood duck nest box.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5. Amazon has become more popular than cable.

"Recode" reports that estimates show more people will soon have Prime memberships than cable TV subscriptions.

Nearly 79 million households subscribe to Prime, while 90 million people pay for cable or satellite.