Police: man assaults sister’s boyfriend, results in standoff

Posted 11:24 AM, July 12, 2017, by

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police responded to an altercation on Wednesday morning where a man reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend’s brother.   He reported that her brother attempted to stab him.

Upon arrival, police found that the suspect had reentered the home, refusing to come out.   Officials were alerted that along with the knife, firearms may be in the house as well.

After hours of negotiations, police were able to convince him to leave the home and surrender.

The suspect, a 27-year-old, was arrested for the incident and according to police, he was also wanted on a probation violation.

No one was injured during this incident.

