Adorable Chester the penguin steals the show

John Ball Zoo has lots of new additions to the family, plus plenty of events to keep the animals and humans busy this summer.

Zookeeper Kristi Koole brought Chester the Penguin to teach us some fun facts about Magellanic penguins, as well as talk about the upcoming events at John Ball Zoo.

One of those events is the Rock, Roar and Pour event where guests can drink local brews while taking an exclusive look at all the animals and exhibits. The event is happening on Thursday, July 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $20 per person and includes a drink ticket.

Another attraction happening at John Ball Zoo is the 'Realm of Flight Bird Show.' The show features 10 birds, each demonstrating a very special talent. Shows are performed every day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

For more information on events and exhibits, visit jbzoo.org.