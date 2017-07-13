Behavioral reports detail accused Kalamazoo mass murderer of threats, odd behavior behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. -- Disturbing new details about accused mass murderer Jason Dalton's behavior behind bars are detailed in a 52-page behavioral report.

Dalton is charged with murdering six people and hurting two others in a shooting spree in Kalamazoo February 2016. According to the latest behavioral report FOX 17 obtained from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office with the Freedom of Information Act, jail deputies moved Dalton to the suicide prevention wing of the jail June 30 so deputies can keep a closer watch.

Since Dalton's outburst during his preliminary hearing May 2016, when he lunged toward his alleged shooting victim Tianna Carruthers, the report details more of his actions that day. Several deputies present throughout that day reported that after Dalton was removed from court, he watched his hearing from the video arraignment room at the Kalamazoo County Jail. When Carruthers was asked what she saw when she was shot, deputies say Dalton made eye contact with the screen and said, "I shot you. I was the one that shot you."

Several reports of threats Dalton made were reported, including Dalton talking about killing deputies to fellow inmates and others on the phone. For instance, while a deputy was monitoring Dalton's phone call June 16, the deputy says Dalton explained how he wanted to use a knife instead of a gun to kill deputies, and one officer in particular for mistreating him. Dalton went on to say he hopes that once he gets to prison he would have "enough power" to order a hit on the deputies.

Then strange requests: a deputy reported an inmate saying Dalton asked him or her to burn Dalton's home in exchange for the flat-screen televisions inside his home.

In general, deputies' reports detail how Dalton's mental state is deteriorating. Dalton claims the Kalamazoo County Jail officials were performing human sacrifices in its basement. Then, in March 2016 deputies say Dalton said he did not file a handwritten federal lawsuit against Uber Technologies despite it being filed in his name. The lawsuit sues Uber for $10 million in punitive damages for things including not paying Dalton overtime and not inviting him to company corporate events.

Meanwhile, the trial against Dalton is postponed until the Michigan Court of Appeals decides whether to hear his case. Dalton's defense attorney filed seeking injunctive relief, working to keep some of Dalton's statements made to police during interviews out of his murder trial.