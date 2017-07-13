Christmas in July fundraiser with Blue Star Mothers
Ottawa-North Kent Blue Star Mothers are raising money so that they can afford to place a wreath on every grave at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans Cemetery this year.
The 2nd annual Christmas in July / Wreaths across America fundraiser at Sobie Meats is on July 15 from 9 to 4. Their goal is to raise enough money to lay 5500 Wreaths on the grave sites at The Grand Rapids Home for Veterans Cemetery which will take place on Dec 16 2017.
This event will take place at the Marne American Legion.
9:00 a.m Blood drive
11:00 Squirrels II BBQ selling food
12:30 Special visit from Santa Clause
1:30 live auction
2:00 Hotdog eating contest / $100.00 gift card from Sobies to the winner / $20.00 to enter .
3:00p.m raffle
For more information, click here.