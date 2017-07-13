Ducklings rescued by Grand Rapids Fire Dept.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Fire Department went above and beyond yet again Wednesday, rescuing four ducklings from a sewer drain.

Pamela Steensma recorded video of the rescue at the corner of 7th Street and Shawmut Court. She says there were a group of people watching the Mama duck and ducklings cross 7th Street when they saw the four ducklings fall into the drain.

They called the Grand Rapids Fire Department at Leonard and Covell and they came out, got the cover off of the drain, and scooped the ducklings to safety. One duckling did break its leg and was taken to Blandford Nature Center for treatment.