Ferris State Football Gearing Up For Season With Grand Rapids Football Camp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Ferris State football team held a youth football camp at Houseman Field on Thursday for kids from kindergarten through 8th grade.

Head Coach Tony Annese said it was a good opportunity to see the players' leadership skills and connect with the community. He also said they are very eager to have another successful season.

