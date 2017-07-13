× Grand Rapids reduces parking fee by 20 cents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Parking in downtown Grand Rapids will be a bit lighter on your wallet as the city reduces the customer convenience fee on their Parkmobile parking meters.

“We are excited, delighted and eager to offer this much lower rate to our customers,” said Barbara Singleton, parking meter operations/DASH manager.

Through the Parkmobile app, people are able to pay for their on-street parking directly from their phones.

“The mobile payment option now provides even greater value and customer service to our residents and visitors so they can get to and from their destinations more efficiently,” Singleton said.

Parkmobile and the City of Grand Rapids created a new contract that will cut the convenience fee by approximately 43 percent, reducing the price from 35 cents to 15 cents.

The overall price for parking varies depending on your location throughout the city with prices ranging from one dollar to $1.75 per hour.

The Parkmobile app is free to download and can be downloaded through the following steps: