Grand Rapids reduces parking fee by 20 cents
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Parking in downtown Grand Rapids will be a bit lighter on your wallet as the city reduces the customer convenience fee on their Parkmobile parking meters.
“We are excited, delighted and eager to offer this much lower rate to our customers,” said Barbara Singleton, parking meter operations/DASH manager.
Through the Parkmobile app, people are able to pay for their on-street parking directly from their phones.
“The mobile payment option now provides even greater value and customer service to our residents and visitors so they can get to and from their destinations more efficiently,” Singleton said.
Parkmobile and the City of Grand Rapids created a new contract that will cut the convenience fee by approximately 43 percent, reducing the price from 35 cents to 15 cents.
The overall price for parking varies depending on your location throughout the city with prices ranging from one dollar to $1.75 per hour.
The Parkmobile app is free to download and can be downloaded through the following steps:
- Download the Parkmobile App
Parkmobile is available in the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iPhones. Or call the Parkmobile at 1-800-280-4146
- Set Up your Account
Have the license plate number of the parked vehicle and a credit card handy.
- Manage your Preferences
You can set it up to receive a notification 15 minutes before your parking session is set to expire
- Locating the Zone Number
When using the meter, locate the Parkmobile 4-digit Zone Number shown on a green sticker or sign.
- Enter the Zone Number
Enter the zone number in the Parkmobile app and start your session.
- End your Parking Session
Open the ParkMobile and end your parking session. The app is smart and knows when meters are enforced. Your parking session will end when meters are no longer being enforced