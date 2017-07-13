Man charged with allegedly attacking a jogger in Portage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A man has been charged in an attack on a jogger in Portage last month.

Jamal Johnson was arraigned Thursday on charges of Assault and Battery and Unlawful Imprisonment.  He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The incident happened June 27 in Lakeview Park.  A woman jogging in the park reported being grabbed and pulled to the ground by a man.  She screamed and he let her go and fled from the scene, according to the victim.

Police say that Johnson was charged in a similar type of incident in 2015 on the Bicentennial Trail.

 

