More than milk: Country Dairy in New Era has burgers, pizza, ice cream and more

When you hear the words "Country Dairy" you probably think of milk and dairy cows. But there's pizza, beef, sausage, ice cream, cheese, and of course...their famous burgers. The dairy has a restaurant right on the farm that offers all of the above plus panini grilled sandwiches, wraps and more.

Add to that the farm tours, kids playground area, and fun cow-themed merchandise, and you can see why so many make the trip to New Era for more than a bottomless glass of chocolate milk (even if that reason alone would be enough).

Todd spent an afternoon at the farm's Country Store and got a behind the scenes look at all of the tasty goods.

Whether you are coming in for lunch, to pick up a rib eye or some ice cream for dinner...or both, the non-GMO and hormone-free dairy products and beef served and sold at Country Dairy ensures that your family can enjoy some time around the table with some high quality eats.

