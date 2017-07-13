× Police ID Kalamazoo River drowning victim

MARSHALL, Mich. — Police have identified the boater found in the Kalamazoo River on Wednesday as 30-year-old Nathan Kelly Sykora.

Just after 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the report of a missing person near the 700 block of River Street. They arrived to find Sykora’s boat with a trolling motor and the family dog still inside.

After hours of searching by a officers, a dive team and with the assistance of a helicopter, Sykora’s body was located .

The 30-year-old had known medical problems, however, the incident is still under investigation and no official cause has been determined.

No foul play is suspected in this case.