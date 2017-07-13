× Rent-restricted apartment complex announced for Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three vacant homes on Michigan St NE are going to replaced with a four-story apartment dedicated to affordable housing.

The City of Grand Rapids Development Center posted on their Facebook page Thursday that 637, 645, and 649 Michigan NE will be torn down within the month and will be replaced with an apartment next year.

The first floor will be designated for businesses and the other three will have micro apartments, 44 in total.

The housing is said to be rent-restricted to those making 80% of the area median income. This place is meant for people who can’t afford market rate apartments, but also don’t qualify for income restricted housing.