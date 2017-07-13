× Steve Van Andel to retire from Amway

ADA, Mich. – Steve Van Andel, the co-CEO of Amway, announced Thursday that he will retire at the end of 2018.

Van Andel made the announcement to employees and Amway business owners Thursday.

In a statement, Van Andel says he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife and two kids.

“This week, I shared with Amway employees and Amway business owners that I will be retiring from my position as co-CEO of Amway effective December 31, 2018. I am announcing well in advance to allow for a seamless transition. In the past few years I have been blessed with a family, and I am looking forward to spending more time with my wife and two kids. Though I will be stepping back from the day to day operations of the company, I will remain dedicated to the Amway business and will continue on as both board member and Chairman. I firmly believe in the future of Amway and in all of the people that make this business great.”

According to his biography on the Amway website, Steve Van Andel is oldest son of Amway Co-Founder Jay Van Andel, who started Amway in 1959 with Rich DeVos. Steve Van Andel has been the chairman of Amway since 1995.