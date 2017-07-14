Annual wreath laying ceremony honors former President Ford

Posted 7:47 PM, July 14, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Friday would have been the 104th birthday of former President Gerald R. Ford.

To honor his life, a wreath laying ceremony was held outside of the Gerald R. Ford Museum in Grand Rapids.

Wreaths were presented on behalf of President Donald Trump, Susan Ford Bales and the Ford family. Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss was on hand as well.

President Ford was raised in Grand Rapids' Heritage Hill District and passed away in December 2006.

Former First Lady Betty Ford began the wreath laying ceremony the following year, and continued to honor her husband until her death in 2011.  They are buried side by side at the presidential museum.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s