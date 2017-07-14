Crews searching Muskegon Lake for missing man

MUSKEGON LAKE, Mich. – Rescue crews from Muskegon County and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching Muskegon Lake for a missing man.

Coast Guard officials tell FOX 17 that a man went into the lake from the Muskegon State Channel Park Campground to go after his boat which had been swept off the beach and into the lake. A woman at the campground tells them that the man was about 50 to 60 yards offshore when she saw him go under and not come back up.

The Coast Guard has sent their helicopter and a 25-foot boat to search for the man. The Muskegon County Sheriff has two boats at the scene, and one fire boat is adding to the search. The Muskegon County Dive Team is also on site.

