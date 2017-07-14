Grand Valley State trustees OK new building, tuition hike

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Trustees at a western Michigan university have approved a new $70-million building project in Grand Rapids.

Grand Valley State University says Friday that the project will create more space for the school’s health professions and nursing programs.

The state Legislature has approved a capital outlay request of $29 million for the five-story, 160,000-square-foot building. The school says remaining funds will come from private donors and university bonds. Construction is expected to start next June.

Grand Valley State’s main campus is in Allendale, west of Grand Rapids.

Trustees also voted Friday to raise tuition by $237 per semester, starting with the coming academic year. The increase brings annual tuition for full-time undergraduate in-state students to about $12,000.

The school says its budget includes $47 million in student financial aid.

