Say hello to Friday's Friend, Karen! She's a 9-month-old kitten who has been spayed and had all her shots, so she's ready to join a loving family.

Want to adopt Karen or another Kitten? The Humane Society of West Michigan will be hosting Kitten Cabana at the JW Marriott JDEK from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

For more information on Karen or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.