Makeovers coming for four store at Woodland Mall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lush, J. Jill, Premier by Dead Sea, Francesca’s — all are getting major makeovers in Woodland Mall’s renovations.

The remodel of the mall was announced in April and changes to shopping center have already begun.

“The expansion of these stores further demonstrates the growth we’re experiencing in West Michigan,” said Lyndsey Hicks, Woodland Mall’s marketing director. “We’re really excited to see these stores invest in the mall, which remains a retail destination known as home to some of the region’s must-have brands.”

LUSH, known for their natural beauty products, is moving into a new space that will expand the store to approximately two-and-a-half large than its current space.

J. Jill will also be expanding as they move into the space previously occupied by Brookstone. J. Jill will host a reopening event on July 27.

Premier by Dead Sea and Francesca’s wont be expanding in size but revamping their current locations.

Premier by Dead Sea will host a re-opening on July 18, Francesca’s will be finished with renovations later this month, and LUSH is expected to unveil their new location Fall 2017.