National bridal chain closes unexpectedly, including Grand Rapids location

(FOX 17/KTLA) – Customers attempting to pick up their wedding items from Alfred Angelo Bridal shops Thursday were shocked to find the doors locked and “Store closed” signs on windows nationwide.

Alfred Angelo Bridal is shuttering their doors as part of a planned bankruptcy, KTXL reported.

FOX 17 has been receiving calls from local brides and bridesmaids looking for help.  Alfred Angelo Bridal had a store on 28th Street between the East Beltline and East Paris Avenue.

