Officer notices signs of fire in neighborhood, finds garage fire

STURGIS, Mich. — While in the area of the 200 block of First Street in Sturgis early Friday morning, Officer Frank Noel noticed signs of a fire in the neighborhood when he saw and smelled smoke.

After locating the source of the smoke, Noel reported that a small section of a garage in the area was on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and with the assistance of police officers were able to extinguish the blaze.

It took just over two hours of monitoring and overhaul to remove burnt items and to ensure the fire remained knocked out.

The incident is still under investigation, however, officials believe the fire may have sparked from an angel grinder used early on Thursday.