GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff’s office is investigating as many as nine recent home invasions and attempts that have occurred in the Rockford area this week.

Sgt. Joel Roon tells FOX 17 that the attempts happened Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Most of the homes were occupied when the home invasions took place. In some instances, the suspects did not get inside.

We’ll have more from the area on later editions of FOX 17 News.