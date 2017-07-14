Video released in connection to Christopher Lockhart’s arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich. -- Video released by Portage police shows why Christopher Lockhart was arrested last week.

FOX 17 filed a Freedom of Information Act request to get surveillance video connected to his arrest. It shows a man who police say is Lockhart walking around his neighbor's house and then walking away from the camera.

Lockhart was arrested for malicious destruction of property June 6. One of his neighbor says he cut the internet and air conditioning lines of another neighbor.

His wife, Theresa Lockhart, has been missing since May 18. She's a teacher in the Schoolcraft district. Her husband was labeled a person-of-interest in that case after police said he was being "uncooperative" in the investigation.

Lockhart's arrest last week is unrelated to the investigation of his missing wife, police say.

He posted bond and was released from jail Monday. He's due back in court June 19.