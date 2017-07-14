Watch Whitecaps players go head-to-head in Diaper Changing Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fox 17 Morning Mix and the Great Start Parent Coalition Kent County are teaming up at the Whitecaps game to help raise money in our Drive For 1 Million.

To get into the spirit of the event Whitecaps players Chad Shinto and Evan Hill compete in a Diaper Changing Contest, even though neither one has ever changed a diaper before. Watch the video above to see who claims the title for Fastest Diaper Changer.

On Friday, July 14, the Great Start Parent Coalition Kent County will be at the game sharing information about their mission to provide diapers to families in need.

Also when game-goers purchase tickets at the 50/50 raffle, half of the winnings will be donated to Great Start Parent Coalition. Tickets for 50/50 will be sold as soon as the gates open at 5:30 p.m., all the way through the 7th inning.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

For more information, go to diaperdrivekent.org.