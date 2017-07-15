Know the Law – Michigan’s ‘Move Over’ Law
-
“Move Over” the message from police after shocking accident video
-
Know the Law – Michigan Motorcycle Laws
-
Family fights for tougher distracted driving law after son’s death
-
Michigan Supreme Court hearing dispute over privacy, hospital firing
-
Know the Law – Life without auto no-fault
-
-
Move-in find raises questions of negligence for lawyer
-
Know the Law – What is government immunity?
-
Parents advocate distracted driving law in honor of son
-
Area residents working to improve safety on Cheboygan River
-
Know the Law – Special Purpose Courts
-
-
Michigan satisfied with part-time Legislature petition form
-
Know the Law – Sharing the road with bicyclists
-
Grand Rapids residents are fired up about the excessive use of fireworks