Man dies after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire

BURLINGTON, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car crash turned deadly late Friday night.

Deputies were called to the 2100 block of 9 Mile road after a man’s car left the roadway, struck a tree, and then caught fire.

We’re told the driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

Witnesses tell police that alcohol and speed may have contributed to the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.