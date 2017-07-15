Man dies after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire

Posted 6:12 AM, July 15, 2017, by

BURLINGTON, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a  car crash turned deadly late Friday night.

Deputies were called to the 2100 block of 9 Mile road after a man’s car left the roadway, struck a tree, and then caught fire.

We’re told the driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

Witnesses tell police that alcohol and speed may have contributed to the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s