One person shot near McReynolds and 7th Street in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Grand Rapids on Sunday evening.
It happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of McReynolds and 7th Street in Grand Rapids.
Police say the 34-year-old male victim suffered wounds to his neck and jaw area.
Police say he was awake and alert when he was transported to the hospital.
No suspects are in custody.
1 Comment
learnedmylesson25
Welcome to Chicago.Thank you Mayor Heartwell and Bliss.DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS–NOT building more low income housing.THAT’S the problem–there’s too much low income housing.