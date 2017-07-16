One person shot near McReynolds and 7th Street in Grand Rapids

Posted 9:50 PM, July 16, 2017, by , Updated at 09:54PM, July 16, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Grand Rapids on Sunday evening.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of McReynolds and 7th Street in Grand Rapids.

Police say the 34-year-old male victim suffered wounds to his neck and jaw  area.

Police say he was awake and alert when he was transported to the hospital.

No suspects are in custody.

1 Comment