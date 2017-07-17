Canoers find unconscious man floating in the Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO TWP, Mich. — A unconscious man was rescued from the Kalamazoo River Monday morning after being spotted by canoers.
Kalamazoo Township Fire Marshall Todd Kowalski said the man was found wrapped around a tree in the water near Kings Highway and the I-94 business loop.
Two canoers found him and called dispatch around 10:45 a.m.
Emergency crews went to the river’s edge with a stretcher and were able to get him out.
The man was taken to the hospital. Fire officials don’t know why he was there in the first place.
42.284946 -85.553499