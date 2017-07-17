Canoers find unconscious man floating in the Kalamazoo River

Posted 7:39 PM, July 17, 2017, by , Updated at 08:32PM, July 17, 2017

Courtesy Kalamazoo Twp Fire Dept.

KALAMAZOO TWP, Mich. — A unconscious man was rescued from the Kalamazoo River Monday morning after being spotted by canoers.

Kalamazoo Township Fire Marshall Todd Kowalski said the man was found wrapped around a tree in the water near Kings Highway and the I-94 business loop.

Two canoers found him and called dispatch around 10:45 a.m.

Emergency crews went to the river’s edge with a stretcher and were able to get him out.

The man was taken to the hospital. Fire officials don’t know why he was there in the first place.

