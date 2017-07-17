Craig`s Cruisers will expand their Grand Rapids center

Wolverine Building Group is excited to announce a public ground breaking ceremony for Craig’s Cruisers 36,000 square foot addition on Tuesday, July 18 at 10:00 am. Craig’s Cruisers is located at 5730 Clyde Park Ave, Wyoming, MI 49509.
