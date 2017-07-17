Craig`s Cruisers will expand their Grand Rapids center

Posted 10:01 AM, July 17, 2017, by

Wolverine Building Group is excited to announce a public ground breaking ceremony for Craig’s Cruisers 36,000 square foot addition on Tuesday, July 18 at 10:00 am. Craig’s Cruisers is located at 5730 Clyde Park Ave, Wyoming, MI 49509.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s