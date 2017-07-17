Deputies search for armed robbery suspect in Muskegon Co.

Posted 3:44 PM, July 17, 2017, by , Updated at 04:14PM, July 17, 2017

Photo Gallery

Inline

TWIN LAKE, Mich. – The Muskegon County Sheriff is looking for the person responsible for robbing the J & H Family Store on Holton Road early Monday, July 10.

The incident happened about 1:00 a.m. at the store in Twin Lake.

Deputies say the man came into the store with a handgun and demanded cash.  The surveillance photos show that the man is short, between 5’0″ and 5’4″ tall, and was holding the gun in his left hand. His jacket also has a distinctive design.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s office at 231-724-7126 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s