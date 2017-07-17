Deputies search for armed robbery suspect in Muskegon Co.

TWIN LAKE, Mich. – The Muskegon County Sheriff is looking for the person responsible for robbing the J & H Family Store on Holton Road early Monday, July 10.

The incident happened about 1:00 a.m. at the store in Twin Lake.

Deputies say the man came into the store with a handgun and demanded cash. The surveillance photos show that the man is short, between 5’0″ and 5’4″ tall, and was holding the gun in his left hand. His jacket also has a distinctive design.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s office at 231-724-7126 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.