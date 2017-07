Deputies search for armed robbery suspect in Muskegon Co.

TWIN LAKE, Mich. – The Muskegon County Sheriff is looking for the person responsible for robbing the J & H Family Store on Holton Road early Monday, July 10.

The incident happened about 1:00 a.m. at the store in Twin Lake.

Deputies say the man came into the store with a handgun and demanded cash. ┬áThe surveillance photos show that the man is short, between 5’0″ and 5’4″ tall, and was holding the gun in his left hand. His jacket also has a distinctive design.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s office at 231-724-7126 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.