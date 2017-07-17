× Man arraigned on felony charges following standoff in Muskegon Co.

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Prosecutors say a man has been charged with two felonies after an 8 hour stand off with police last Wednesday.

Police say they responded to a home on July 12 after a man reported being assaulted by his girlfriend’s brother. The man reported the suspect tried to stab him.

Prosecutors confirm Justin Lee Temple, 27, was arraigned on Thursday on third degree domestic violence. He faces up to 7 years in prison for third degree domestic violence and resisting police.