Meat matchmaker; satisfying your taste buds with Byron Center Meats

Posted 12:33 PM, July 17, 2017, by , Updated at 12:32PM, July 17, 2017

Having a friendly relationship with a butcher can help us with cooking ideas, recipes, special orders, and more.

If you don't have that kind of relationship, Lauri from Byron Center Meats introduced us to different kinds of meats that can help you come up with all kinds of grilled creations this summer.

See any meats you liked? Now is the perfect time to buy at the Byron Center 2017 Anniversary Sale. Here are the deals they have to offer now through July 22:

  • Boneless/ Skinless Chicken Breasts- $3.29/lb
  • 8oz. Pork Culottes- $19 for 10
  • 8oz. USDA Choice Sirloin Culottes- $47 for 8
  • 1/3 lb. Ground Beef Patties- $16 for 12
  • 10 lb. Ground Beef Tube- $29.90

Byron Center Meats is located at 8375 Freeland Avenue Southwest in Byron Center.

Check out all of their deals and products at ByronCenterMeats.com or call (616)-878-1578.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s