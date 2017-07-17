Meat matchmaker; satisfying your taste buds with Byron Center Meats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Having a friendly relationship with a butcher can help us with cooking ideas, recipes, special orders, and more.

If you don't have that kind of relationship, Lauri from Byron Center Meats introduced us to different kinds of meats that can help you come up with all kinds of grilled creations this summer.

See any meats you liked? Now is the perfect time to buy at the Byron Center 2017 Anniversary Sale. Here are the deals they have to offer now through July 22:

Boneless/ Skinless Chicken Breasts- $3.29/lb

8oz. Pork Culottes- $19 for 10

8oz. USDA Choice Sirloin Culottes- $47 for 8

1/3 lb. Ground Beef Patties- $16 for 12

10 lb. Ground Beef Tube- $29.90

Byron Center Meats is located at 8375 Freeland Avenue Southwest in Byron Center.

Check out all of their deals and products at ByronCenterMeats.com or call (616)-878-1578.