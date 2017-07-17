Michigan couple arrested after 11-month old ingests cocaine and an opiate

EAST BAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A couple has been arrested after their 11-month old child ingested cocaine and an opiate in June.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff reports that the child was taken by medical personnel from a home on Emily Lane in East Bay Township on June 7 for a possible overdose. Investigators were told the child had swallowed an unknown pill. The child was taken to Munson Medical Center and then taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids by helicopter. The child has been treated and released and is currently fine, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff’s investigators determined that the child had ingested cocaine and opiate. The child’s parents were charged with 3rd degree Child Abuse and were arrested over the weekend at a home in Gladwin, Michigan.

The identity of the couple has not yet been released.