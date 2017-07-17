Morning Buzz: Love barbecue? You’ll love this new ice cream flavor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. An ice cream shop in Kansas City, Missouri is about to debut a very interesting new flavor.

The new type of ice cream has an unlikely tang to it: barbecue. It features caramel, flavored barbecue sauce, and bits of beef that's candied in brown sugar.

It turns out this has been a long time coming for the owner of Betty Rae's Ice Cream. He's been experimenting with potential barbecue ice creams since he opened the shop a few years ago.

2. Bargain shoppers will definitely stop for a good yard sale, but did you know that it is illegal to sell recalled items?

The State Attorney General Bill Schuette, also reminds garage sale enthusiasts if you're buying to do research first, to make sure items you want are safe to buy because the seller might not know if an item as been recalled.

Sellers, don't worry about paying sales or income taxes, as long as you're not holding garage sales so often that they're considered a regular business.

3. It's Christmas in July, and the Grand Rapids Ballet is giving families an early present.

Now through Sunday, July 30, tickets to the smash-hit production of "The Nutcracker" are on sale, and they're 50 percent off.

Ticket prices will never be lower and good seats will go fast. The sale starts at 10 a.m. and performances are held the first two weekends in December.

For more details and to purchase these tickets go to grballet.com.

4. Michiganders could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights over West Michigan.

The lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, aren't often visible from West Michigan because we're too far south. Once in a while, the geomagnetic storm that creates the phenomenon is strong enough to see.

The night is darkest between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., so that's when the lights off to the north may be visible. To get the best view, get away from the city lights.

5. It's World Emoji Day, where we celebrate hundreds of little faces, icons, and other characters that have become a part of our every-day conversations.

World Emoji Day was created three years ago by the founder of Emojipedia, a website that keeps track of all the various emoji out there.

They were first invented in Japan, but they spread to the U.S. after the first iPhone was released.

Want to take the celebration to the next level? The Emoji Movie will be released nationwide on July 28, where all of our favorite emoticons will have their own story on the big screen.