Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - What are some of the best ways to motivate the young athlete in your family.

Dr. Eddie O'Connor shared tips on FOX 17 News.

He says to focus on things like:

Autonomy - Give the child a choice

Competence - Give them a sense of "I'm doing well"

Relatedness - A supportive environment

Discuss the benefits of tough drills

Lack of preparation leads to poor results

He says to avoid things like:

Bribes

Shaming or scolding

Comparing to others

For more, visit his blog here.