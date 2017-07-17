Police: Man admits to sexually assaulting woman for a week in the U.P.

MUNISING, Mich. – A man has been arrested and is being charged with federal crimes after admitting to sexually assaulting a woman for a week in the Upper Peninsula.

Michigan State Police arrested Eric Ruska, 37, Friday morning at a gas station in Munising, Michigan. The FBI says that the victim was “rachet strapped” to the front seat of Ruska’s vehicle.

Ruska is on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry for a 2004 conviction of kidnapping and Criminal Sexual Conduct, 3rd degree.

According to the official court complaint, Ruska admitted to sexually assaulting the woman at various places in the Upper Peninsula. Because the crimes happened on federal land, specifically through the Hiawatha National Forest, Ruska is facing federal charges.

According to the documents, Ruska and the victim knew each other. The victim told police that Ruska asked her via text on July 8 to go fishing. They met at Chicago Lake in Delta County and fished into the night. He then told her that he was going to assault her in the boat and threatened that he would kill her and her family if she refused.

Ruska is being held without bond. He faces life in prison if convicted.